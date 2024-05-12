Hania seeks help from Sanya to get married

Showbiz A-lister Hania Aamir seeks ‘help’ from Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra after she flaunted her matchmaking skills.

As Sanya Malhotra, of ‘Dangal’ fame, boasted her matchmaking kills and her success rate in the field, our very own star Hania Aamir excitedly became her client and reached out to the former, seeking help with the same.

It happened so when Malhotra, seated with Indian reality TV star Urfi Javed, on her podcast ‘Uncancellable,’ spoke about her hidden talent of helping people find their soulmates. Comparing herself to Sima Taparia, of the ‘Indian Matchmaking’ fame, the Bollywood actor said, “Maine bohut rishtey karwayein hai. Maine kaafiyon ki shaadi karwayi hai. Maine apni behen ki shaadi karwayi hai. Maine kaafi apne doston ko bhi milwaya jinki shaadi ho chuki hai (I have made many matches. I got many people married. I got my sister married. I also introduced many of my friends who got married).”

“My success rate is quite good,” she added in the teaser of the podcast, shared on social media on Friday. Aamir took to the comments section in response and wrote, “Help @sanyamalhotra_.”

More than happy to find the Pakistani celebrity her perfect match, Malhotra replied, “@haniaheheofficial zarur behen (sure sister).”

Reacting to this cute cross-border banter on Instagram, multiple social users further requested Malhotra to help the ‘cutie’ Aamir, while others came forward with their own proposals for the ‘Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha’ actor.

Some even brought up Indian rapper and close friend of Aamir, Badshah in the discussion and suggested the former to marry him.