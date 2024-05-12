Saudi Arabia to test flying taxis, drones for pilgrims facilitation, Pakistan applauds initiative

The Saudi authorities are utilizing innovative technologies and solutions to transform the logistical landscape, ensuring a smoother and safer journey for millions of Hajj pilgrims arrive in the kingdom every year from across the globe. Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh al-Jasser said, “Flying taxis and drones will undergo testing during this year’s Hajj season to ensure seamless operations and provide our guests with maximum comfort during their stay here.”

Pakistan’s Religious Ministry’s spokesperson, Muhammad Umar, praising Saudi Authorities’ this initiative said, “Saudi Arabia’s commitment to modernizing the pilgrimage experience through innovative technology demonstrates their dedication to ensuring pilgrims’ comfort and convenience.” In an interview with Al Arabiya, a state-owned international Arabic news television channel, the Saudi minister Saleh announcing the use of flying taxis and drones remarked that there was currently an intense competition among various transportation companies ‘to provide a practical product in the upcoming years.’ He emphasized that the authorities are thoroughly examining its integration as a permanent aspect in future facilitation initiatives. As this sector witnessed gradual expansion, the Saudi minister said it was vital for the ministry to introduce these new technologies and determine the optimal method for their incorporation, for the benefits of the pilgrims.