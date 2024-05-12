KOICA-KAAP Plogging Campaign in Rawal Dam

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, 40 participants from the Korean Embassy, KOICA Pakistan Office, KOICA Alumni Association in Pakistan (KAAP), and Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) gathered at Kinara Park near Rawal Dam to take part in a plogging campaign, commemorating Earth Day in April. Among the attendees were His Excellency Park Ki-Jun, the Ambassador of Republic of Korea to Pakistan, and Country Director Yeon Je-Ho of KOICA Pakistan Office, KOICA staffs, KAAP alumni members, and PRCS volunteers.

The plogging campaign including the clean-up volunteer activity aims to raise awareness about environmental protection and to contribute to the preservation of urban and natural environments. Furthermore, the campaign aims to promote social engagement and civic consciousness.