STZA, NRTC sign Rs 12.5bn Zone Development Agreement

The Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA) and the National Radio & Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) have formally signed a PKR 12.5 Billion Zone Development Agreement marking a transformative addition to Pakistan’s Special Technology Zones landscape with specific focus on High-Tech Production. NRTC, designated as a special technology zone, proudly features a purpose-built facility for high-tech production of information and communication technologies, biomedical technologies, agritech, robotics, power and artificial intelligence enabled internet of things (IOT) solutions. NRTC also produces high-end technology products for the defence sector.