Private medical college student’s death not linked to institution

Medical reports and an inquiry by a medical college regulatory body have concluded that the recent death of a female student from a private medical college was due to medical ailments unrelated to the college environment or conditions.

In late April, media reports, fueled by social media speculation, suggested that students protested against the management of a private college following the death of a female classmate. However, investigations have revealed that the student, Mahnoor Sumaiya Nadeem, was admitted to the MBBS program in the 2020-21 session and was currently a 4th-year student. She was described as a diligent student by her classmates and teachers, consistently passing tests and exams on her first attempt.

Contrary to some media reports, Mahnoor was not a hostel resident but a day-scholar who lived with her family, initially in the city and later closer to the college in Askari-XI (DHA). College records, supported by bio-metric data, confirm her punctuality and regular attendance, with no disciplinary actions against her. However, she had underlying health issues, including hypertension and diabetes, as confirmed by her family.

Mahnoor’s family sources revealed that she failed to take her medication on the night of April 25 and was discovered deceased at home the following morning. Rushed to IMC Hospital in DHA (Phase-V) by her family, she was pronounced dead upon arrival, with attempts at resuscitation proving unsuccessful. Subsequently, Lahore General Hospital also declared her deceased, issuing a received dead certificate.

Fellow students described Mahnoor as reserved, with a limited social circle, and unlikely to confide in others about her problems. Both the college administration and her family refute claims that Mahnoor died on the premises of Avicenna Medical College. According to sources, an inquiry conducted by the University of Health Sciences (UHS) has also absolved the college of any responsibility in the student’s death, deeming it an unfortunate incident. The UHS report has yet to be released.