Political parties, military formal talk not constitutionally allowed: Ali Muhammad Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) member National Assembly Ali Muhammad Khan has emphasized that the constitution of Pakistan does not permit direct negotiations between the military and political parties. Speaking during an interview with a local TV Channel Khan asserted that seeking forgiveness is futile and that the country operates under constitutional provisions, not individual preferences. Addressing recent political developments, Khan expressed optimism for positive change while acknowledging the recent Supreme Court decision. He condemned what he perceived as crackdowns on PTI activities, affirming the party’s commitment to peaceful political engagement. Referring to purported negotiation offers mediated by the media, Khan noted that although Prime Minister Imran Khan had formed a committee in response, no tangible progress had been made. He acknowledged the historical role of the establishment in Pakistani politics but stressed that formal negotiations between political parties and the military were not constitutionally sanctioned. Khan reiterated PTI’s stance on political negotiations, emphasizing that discussions should be conducted exclusively with other political entities. He clarified that while dialogue with the establishment may occur to address misunderstandings, it does not entail formal negotiations. He underscored the importance of upholding constitutional principles and invited the government to engage with PTI through established channels for negotiation.