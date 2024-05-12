Two killed, three injured in Khyber firing

At least two people were killed and three others injured in firing of armed men over personal enmity here on Saturday.

According to details, the culprits sprayed bullets at rival in Murad Dand area of district Khyber of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Two people were killed in the firing while three others sustained bullet wounds. The attackers fled the scene. The bodies and injured were shifted to hosptial for medico-legal formalities and police after registering a case against accused involved in firing started raids to arrest the culprits.