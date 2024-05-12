Kundi vows to work for betterment of KP, beyond political confrontation

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has said he would rather work for the betterment of the province than indulge in any political confrontation. He stated this while addressing a public gathering held here at the residence of MNA Naima Malik to welcome him to his home town after being appointed governor. He said that all-out efforts would be made to improve the province, and everyone would be taken on board for the purpose. Kundi said he himself went to all the political leadership in the KP to ask them to work collectively for the betterment of the province. He said the doors of Governor House and his home would always be opened to the people, as serving the masses was their motive. Responding to KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s statement regarding the possibility of Governor Rule in the province, he said that his political opponents were worried about their own incompetence, which is why they were spreading rumors about Governor Rule. He told Gandapur, “You have become the chief minister and now serve the people and work for their welfare.” He also warned KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur against ‘eyeing’ Governor House, saying, “He knows the way to safeguard Governor House.” “If you try to occupy the Governor House, come and try it, but you will be dragged through the streets,” he warned. “I wanted to play a role as a bridge between the province and the federation, as we have to deliver masses,” he vowed. The gathering was also addressed by MNA Sardar Fateh Ullah Khan Miankhel, MPA Ahmad Kundi, MPA Ehsan Ullah Khan Miankhel, PPP Tehsil Mayors Humayun Miankhel, Fakhar Ullah Miankhel, and PPP Youth’s Muhammad Rehan, among others.