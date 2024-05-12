Some individuals within govt advocating for CJ’s extension: Kaira

Kamarul Zaman Kaira, a leader of the Pakistan People’s Party, has alleged that some individuals within the government are advocating for an extension for Chief Justice. The decision to extend the tenure of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa should be made thoughtfully and with careful consideration. This statement regarding the extension of the tenure of Supreme Court justices, setting the age limit at 68 for Supreme Court judges and 65 for high court judges, is not new. Several federal ministers have previously disclosed this. Speaking on a private TV program, Kamarul Zaman Kaira stated that there are indications from some quarters within the government regarding an extension for the Chief Justice. He emphasized the need for careful consideration before making a decision to extend the Chief Justice’s tenure. Kaira further stated that there is also a perception among lawyers that the age limit for high court judges should be set at 65 to ensure equal opportunities for all. However, he clarified that there has been no serious discussion on this matter nor has any legislation been proposed. Giving the Pakistan People’s Party’s opinion on extending the Chief Justice’s tenure would be premature as this issue is not currently on the agenda. Earlier last month, Federal Law Minister Nazeer Tarar, in an interview with a private TV channel, stated that recommendations regarding the tenure of the Chief Justice are under consideration, which he will not outright reject. The Prime Minister has instructed for constitutional amendments for the appointment of judges, but as of yet, Tarar has not received any directives in his capacity as the Law Minister. It was reported in March 2024 that there were circulating rumors about considering a three-year tenure for the current Chief Justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa. However, Information Minister Ataullah Tarar has dismissed these media reports, stating that there is no proposal under consideration for extending the Chief Justice’s tenure, nor have any documents been presented in this regard.