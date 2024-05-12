Security forces arrest 1352 drug peddlers across Pakistan

The government and security forces of Pakistan have launched a comprehensive anti-narcotics operation across the country.

As per details, the operation resulted in the arrest of 1352 drug peddlers and the seizure of a significant amount of drugs from April 28 to May 5.

In Balochistan, 2799 kg of drugs were confiscated, while in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 kg of drugs were seized.

Additionally, 17 kg of drugs were seized in Gilgit-Baltistan, 37 kg in Punjab, and 245 kg in Sindh.

This operation demonstrates the government’s commitment to eradicating the drug menace in Pakistan.

On May 8, the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested an accused, including a woman involved in the supply of drugs in educational institutions.

According to spokesperson of ANF, the accused were supplying drugs to a major educational institution in Islamabad on a tip-off.

The woman was arrested with drugs from the gate of the educational institution and the other accused arrested along with another accused works in the canteen of an educational institution.

During the search of the arrested suspect’s room, hashish, opium and more tokens of ice were found.