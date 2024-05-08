Pakistan’s unrelenting foe: Climate change tightens its grip

Pakistan, surrounded by huge plains and high mountain ranges, is confronted with a tough foe in the shape of increasing temperatures. Even though it only accounts for 0.3% of global emissions, the nation is classified as one of the ten most susceptible to the severe consequences of climate change. This harsh reality creates a picture of a country fighting for its existence against an adversary that it has created inside itself.

The effects of climate change have left significant wounds throughout the terrain of Pakistan. The recent floods that occurred in 2022 were the worst in the history of the nation. They caused millions of people to be relocated, whole towns to be drowned, and caused billions of dollars in damage. Temperature increases are a contributing factor in the melting of glaciers, which in turn fuels irregular rainfall patterns and intensifies floods. The destruction of agricultural areas by heatwaves poses a danger to the food security of millions of people. Communities and ecosystems along the shore are put in jeopardy by rising sea levels.

The human cost of this conflict is unimaginably high. Thousands of lives are lost, livelihoods are destroyed, and people are compelled to adjust to an environment that is undergoing fast change. Existing disparities are exacerbated by the fact that women, children, and members of disadvantaged groups are the ones who face the brunt of these repercussions. But even in the middle of the destruction, there is still hope.

Pakistan is reacting to climate change in several different ways. The National Adaptation Plan addresses water management, disaster preparation, and climate-resilient infrastructure and establishes ambitious targets for these areas. To lessen reliance on fossil fuels, programs are now in place to harness the potential of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. To combat climate change, communities are organising, planting trees, saving water, and adopting sustainable habits.

However, the battle is not yet done by any means. In order to lessen the impact of this existential danger, Pakistan needs assistance from the international community. To meet their pledge to provide financial and technical help, developed countries, which are the biggest contributors to climate change, are required to fulfil their obligations. For there to be climate justice, those who are responsible for the crisis must bear a proportionate amount of the responsibility.

There is more to the fight against climate change in Pakistan than simply a national conflict; it is a microcosm of the battle for a sustainable future that is taking place all around the world. The decisions that Pakistan may make right now will have far-reaching repercussions, not just for the people of Pakistan but also for the rest of the world. Pakistan has the potential to become a pioneer in climate resilience if it can learn from its past experiences, adapt to changing conditions, and innovate. This would encourage other countries to join the battle against this common opponent.

The author is the Director of ORIC and an Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations, MY University,