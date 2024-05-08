Sindh education boards fail to stop leakage of matric papers

Matriculation exams in Khairpur have become a joke as the question paper of the ninth class to be held today (Wednesday) was released a day earlier. According to report, second shift maths paper is scheduled at 2pm today has already been shared in WhatsApp groups at 10pm last night.

The students of 9th class have started preparing at home after getting the question paper. Most of the students of class 9 have already got the mathematics paper ahead of time. While the sources said that the Sukkur Board and some teachers have already issued the paper 24 hours in advance for some money. Maths paper, being released 24 hours ago on social media has created a big test for Sukkur Board. Earlier, Friday’s matriculation papers were also leaked ahead of time in different cities of Sindh.

Mathematics paper also had become an ornament of WhatsApp groups in Nawabshah and Mehrabpur on last Friday. On the other hand, Larkana Education Board was organizing the 9th grade English language paper on the same day which also was leaked and there was no attempt by the education board to prevent duplication.

Moreover, matriculation chemistry paper was out ahead of time in Khairpur as well.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 around the examination centers, crowds of irrelevant people present outside of the examination centers. However, claims made to prevent duplication of board administration proved verbal. Hyderabad Education Board’s 10th class English paper also went viral on social media. Yesterday, the first Urdu paper of class 9 was also leaked ahead of time. Matric exams paper of general group Civics is out in Kandiaro of Shaheed Benazirabad Board.