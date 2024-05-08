Interior Minister Naqvi commends services of NFC for Balochistan peace

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the headquarters of North Frontier Corps (NFC) Balochistan.

Frontier Corps North IG Major General Amir Ajmal Chaudhary welcomed Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and troops of Frontier Corps North offered a salute to him. Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the martyrs’ memorial where he placed flowers on the martyrs’ memorial and recited Fatiha.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs. Federal Interior Minister also visited the museum and expressed deep interest in the historical artefacts. Moreover, Mohsin inspected the modern equipment of Frontier Corps North as well. An important meeting was held at the headquarters of Frontier Corps North under the chairmanship of Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

During meeting, Federal Interior Minister appreciated the services of Frontier Corps North for peace in Balochistan. Speaking on the occasion he said that valuable services of Frontier Corps for maintaining peace are appreciated. Frontier Corps North has played the role of vanguard for peace in Balochistan, said Mohsin Naqvi.

The Interior Minister said that we are proud of the professionalism and bravery of the officers and men of Frontier Corps North. Mohsin Naqvi said that the patriots living in Balochistan are Pakistanis. Sustainable development of Balochistan is related to sustainable peace, The Minister said. Later, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi was briefed about the professional performance of Frontier Corps North. Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Agha was also present on the occasion.