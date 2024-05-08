Pakistan’s dairy sector faces challenges despite global ranking: Experts

Pakistan’s dairy industry, despite its global ranking as the fourth-largest milk producer, faces persistent challenges that hinder its full potential. With dairy being a significant sub-sector of agriculture, contributing 60% to value-added agriculture and 11.7% to GDP, experts emphasize the need for substantial improvements to align with international standards.

Industry experts conveyed these concerns at a partnership ceremony between Claude Agri Pakistan, NASNA, and Denka Vet Netherlands, a renowned food industry leader with 90 years of experience. During the event, the Netherlands Ambassador, Henny Fokel de Vries, highlighted the presence of 50 Dutch companies engaged in various sectors in Pakistan, including agriculture and dairy. He underscored the promising investment opportunities for foreign companies in Pakistan, expressing optimism about the partnership’s potential positive outcomes.

Dr. Rana Shaukat Hussain, CEO of Cloud Agri Pakistan and Global Business Director of Cloud Agri Group, emphasized the collaborative efforts with NASNA and Denka Vet Netherlands to introduce innovative solutions for livestock and feed-related challenges. Furthermore, the partnership aims to facilitate knowledge exchange and implement international best practices, providing Pakistani dairy and beef farmers with valuable insights for sectoral advancement.