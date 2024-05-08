Sheheryar Munawar and Ushna join hands for maiden collaboration

Showbiz heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and A-list actor Ushna Shah are coming together for the first time in the upcoming drama serial. Two of the most good-looking and acclaimed actors in Pakistan’s showbiz, Ushna Shah and Sheheryar Munawar are finally joining hands for their maiden collaboration, suggested the media reports. The upcoming drama serial will air on ARY Digital. As the casting news was out on social media yesterday, thousands of excited fans swamped the comments sections to share their anticipation for the fresh pairing and storyline. While more details regarding the additional cast and crew of the project are yet awaited, it has been learnt that the title will be helmed by the eminent film and drama director Qasim Ali Mureed, of ‘Tich Button’, ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’, ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Prem Gali’ fame. The upcoming play for ARY Digital is backed by Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib’s production banner Six Sigma Plus.