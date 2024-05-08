Richa Chadha roasts Sharmin Segal

Heeramandi actor Richa Chadha took a dig at co-star Sharmin Segal, who is also the niece of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Soon after its release on Netflix, Heeramandi received widespread acclaim for its acting and grand set.

During a recent interview where the show’s stars discussed working on the project, Sharmin Segal revealed that she is a great cook, an Indian media outlet reported.

Richa Chadha expressed her surprise over the claim as Segal reiterated that she was a really good cook and the salad Chadha had in the morning was prepared by her.

“I cook very well. I make proper Christmas lunches,” said Segal as Richa quipped, “I don’t think you and I should sit next to each other.”

It is pertinent to mention that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali was earlier slammed for reportedly moving aside Richa Chadha to make room for Sharmin Segal during the premier of Heeramandi.

Bollywood stars such as Aditi Rao Hydari, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, and Sanjeeda Sheikh showed their acting skills in the Netflix show.

However, Segal, who played Alamzeb in the series, received flak from the fans who claimed that she was given a role in Heeramandi due to nepotism.

After several left hate comments on her Instagram, she disabled comments on one post where she is seen posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Enraged fans flooded her comments section with negative comments after the actor shared a picture from a magazine shoot.