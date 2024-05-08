Global searches for ‘floral dress’ and ‘flower dress’ skyrocket following the Met Gala 2024

Fashion experts at Boohoo have revealed that global online interest for ‘floral dress’ has exploded by 82 percent on Monday, following the Met Gala 2024, which was dress-coded, ‘The Garden of Time.’

Unsurprisingly, florals were incorporated into many of the A-listers’ looks on the red carpet to celebrate the dress-code. Nicki Minaj wore a Marni dress covered in hand-painted metal flowers, Gigi Hadid donned a Thom Browne three-dimensional floral ballgown and Adwoah Aboah wowed in a red floral H&M co-ord to show off her baby bump.

Male celebrities, such as Bad Bunny, Dan Levy, Jonathan Groff and Josh O’Connor also exhibited florals in their looks, through their trousers, shoes or a literal bouquet as an accessory on the red carpet.

Fashion lovers are clearly a fan of this spring-time trend, with worldwide Google searches for ‘floral dress’ skyrocketing by 82 percent after the prestigious event. Furthermore, Google searches for ‘rose dress’ increased by 78 percent after the stars flaunted their custom creations, along with ‘flower dress’ soaring by 129 percent.

A spokesperson for Boohoo commented on the findings: “The Met Gala is one of the most exciting events in the year for fashion enthusiasts, with our favourite stars showcasing their take on the theme.”

“Floral dresses are a spring wardrobe staple, with these findings displaying just how timeless flowery designs are year after year. The Met Gala 2024 may have inspired fashionistas to be more creative and imaginative in styling this piece, following the incredible red carpet looks we’ve seen.”