Gold price per tola decreases Rs500

After registering a gain in the previous session, gold prices decreased in Pakistan on Tuesday in line with their decline in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola clocked in at Rs240,000 after a single-day fall of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs205,761 after a decrease of Rs429, according to rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Monday, gold in Pakistan registered a gain of Rs2,500 per tola. The international rate of gold increased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was set at $2,317 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after a decrease of $5 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver rates stood stable at Rs2,620 per tola. Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs252,200 per tola in the local market.