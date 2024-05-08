Pakistan team off to Ireland for T20 matches

The Pakistan cricket team departed for Ireland to play T20 series ahead of world cup. The team, led by Babar Azam, flew off to Ireland from the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore. Fast bowler Muhammad Amir could not accompany the team due to visa delay. He will join the team shortly. Acting Punjab governor Muhammad Ahmed Khan saw the team off at the airport. He wished the national team all the success in the Ireland and England tour. In Ireland, Pakistan will play three T20 matches on May 10, 12 and 14. Thereafter, the team will depart for England against whom it will play four matches on May 22, 25, 28 and 30. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday unveiled the national team’s kit for the T20 World Cup. At the unveiling ceremony held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, along with captain Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and other PCB officials, were present. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi expressed confidence that the national cricket team would bring home the T20 World Cup trophy, just as they did in 2009. He said if it were up to him, he would have announced a prize of more than $100,000 for the team. He stated that the national cricket team possesses immense talent and will receive additional rewards for their victory. He plans to travel to the United States to watch the Pakistan-India match. Skipper Babar Azam expressed the hope that the Green Shirts would win the T20 World Cup being played in the United States and the West Indies next month. “In the past also our focus was to bring the trophy, and I hope that we will return with the trophy,” Babar said during a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here. He was sure that every player of the team would give his 100 percent in the World Cup.