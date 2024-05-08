Marwat denies Imran’s disinterest in meeting allegations

In the latest twist within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), tensions between party bigwigs Imran Khan and Sher Afzal Marwat have reached a boiling point, exposing a rift that threatens PTI’s unity.

Marwat, under fire for alleged missteps, claims he aimed to meet Khan in private, away from prying eyes. However, the lack of arrangements by Adiala Jail authorities foiled their meeting, with jail superintendent Asad Waraich as a witness.

Khan’s reported disappointment with Marwat stems from the latter’s controversial remarks implicating Saudi Arabia in PTI’s downfall and alleged meetings with Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

Marwat’s aspirations for the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) slot were dashed amid the escalating feud, adding fuel to the fire of PTI’s internal strife.

As PTI grapples with this internal turmoil, the implications ripple through the party, highlighting the fragility of political alliances in Pakistan’s complex landscape.