Police face tumult while attempting to disband protesting lawyers in Lahore

Disorder erupted in the vicinity of the Lahore High Court on Wednesday as lawyers, protesting the segregation of civil courts and terrorism charges against their peers, clashed with police at GPO Chowk.

The demonstrators attempted to breach the high court’s perimeter by dismantling barricades and pelting stones at law enforcement. In response, police resorted to baton charges and tear gas to disperse the lawyers and obstruct their access to the court’s main entrance.

Water cannons were also deployed by the police to halt the lawyers’ advance. Subsequently, a significant police presence was stationed at the judges’ gate, with two lawyers reportedly detained. Traffic congestion along Mall Road and adjacent routes intensified due to the protests. Despite warnings from police, dozens of lawyers continued a peaceful demonstration outside the court, demanding entry and denouncing police intervention.

Notably, local authorities were notified of the protest a day prior but did not engage in dialogue with the lawyers on-site. The lawyers remained adamant about accessing the court premises, voicing dissent against police obstruction.