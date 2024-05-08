Saudi delegation’s visit significant headway in bilateral ties: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday hailed the recent visit of a Saudi investment delegation to Islamabad as a significant milestone in strengthening the ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting, the prime minister commended the dedication of federal ministers, government officials, and staff for ensuring the success of the Saudi delegation’s visit, according to a press release issued by the PM Office.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz highlighted the positive feedback received from the Saudi business delegation regarding the preparedness and confidence exhibited by the federal ministers and government team members. He added such commendation bodes well for the future of the country.

Reflecting on his interactions with the Saudi delegation during a dinner reception, the prime minister expressed immense pleasure at the unprecedented appreciation conveyed by the head of the Saudi delegation. He pledged to convene a separate meeting to personally acknowledge the efforts of cabinet members and government officials who contributed to the success of the visit.

The prime minister shared that the head of the Saudi delegation, acknowledging the intelligence and education of the Pakistani officials, lauded their presence, guidance, presentations, and follow-ups during the meetings. The Saudi delegation expressed satisfaction with their visit, noting a promising new chapter in Pakistan’s development.

In recognition of the collective efforts, Prime Minister Shehbaz congratulated the cabinet members and federal secretaries, noting that the positive feedback from the Saudi delegation brought joy not only to him but to the entire nation.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet, following the Ministry of Aviation’s recommendation, approved Air Sial’s flight operations to destinations including China, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, and Kuwait, in line with the National Aviation Policy 2023 and Air Services Agreement.