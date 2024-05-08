Another IHC judge seeks contempt proceedings over smear campaign

Following Justice Babar Sattar’s request, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani has also written a letter to the Islamabad High Court chief justice requesting initiation of contempt proceedings over a malicious smear campaign being run against him on social media. According to sources, Justice Kayani has forwarded his request to IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq. Sources say a bench is likely to be constituted based on the requests made by Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani in response to the slur campaigns launched against them on social media platforms.