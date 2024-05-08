The Role of Humility in International Relations

The humility one cultivates in international relations, which is the coming together of nations with different populations, cultures and interests, is profound. As an assistant professor of International Relations, I often begin my courses with a simple yet profound message to my students: “It’s complicated.” This line of saying urges not only the complexities of global politics but also the aspect of human humility in its corresponding solutions.

Human humility in foreign affairs incorporates the understanding of and recognition of our intrinsic deficiency in knowledge and understanding. As I wonder about making a rule of grammar and spelling right in my classroom, respect for the existing norms and traditions in the world of diplomacy is equally critical for responsive and collaborative communication. Submission to such norms not only shows respect to various perspectives and cultural differences that intimately define international communication, but also serves as a means of goodwill and represents the strive for better mutual understanding.

In addition, humility not only helps us be assimilated with diversity and inclusivity in our negotiations with the globe. Similar to how I attempt to listen to the voice of every student in my classroom, the fact that we can enrich our collective understanding of global geopolitics through diverse ideas is also true. Nowadays, when interactions and relationships across various borders are in line with a globalized environment, creating a community and a sense that we are the key to handling issues jointly.

Our time is an imperative indicator of what the world today looks like, and with positive changes, we can make our environment safer and healthier

Humanity is based on the foundation of humility, which in turn concerns the denial of an outsized role that we sometimes play in our political conversations whenever we resort to grievance politics, which can be deafening. Establishing the era that is marked by heightened polarization and identity claims, which are largely fed by anger and resentment, humility, thus, becomes the antidote to this corrosive effect. Instead of considering differences of opinions mere stiff obstacles, humility facilitates us to have an open mind and a determination to start conversations on constructive matters.

Awareness of the injustices and the difficulties happening around us is, however, not a license to sink into the state of being a victim forever or always being indignant. Instead, it is a sign of humbleness that is a driver of acceptance and struggle for a better and just society. Rather than leveraging our disappointments we must attempt to sustain the right perspective and recognise that with life, there are countless inconsistencies and uncertainties. This is a necessary step that can suffice this purpose of story transgressing narratives of division and paving the way for an inclusive and equitable world.

Hence, this worldview gives a foretaste of the basic values, which are to live in harmony, understanding, and common respect among nations in international relations. By confirming humility, we can guide affairs of global politics delicately and adequately. This way, we can have peace and prosperity for better generations.

The author is the Director of ORIC and an Assistant Professor at the Department of International Relations, MY University, Islamabad.