HABIBMETRO and GoRead.pk collaborate to promote literacy and storytelling

HABIBMETRO continues to support social initiatives that are focused on children’s literacy and development. The Bank has joined hands with GoRead.pk for the publication of The Memory Box, a children’s book written by Nusser Sayeed and illustrated by Saleha Ghani. GoRead.pk’s major initiatives include Kahaani Sawaari, a unique programme that mobilizes children from less fortunate communities for storytelling sessions in outdoor spaces. The organization has also placed hanging libraries with cloth-made bookshelves in areas such as Lyari and Shah Faisal Colony, Karachi. “We are pleased to partner with GoRead.pk and support its unique initiative of promoting literacy and storytelling in underprivileged communities to nurture children’s intellectual capabilities. GoRead.pk’s dedication to empower children through the power of reading has inspired us and we hope it continues to inspire children across Pakistan.” Said Khurram Shahzad Khan, President & CEO of HABIBMETRO. HABIBMETRO’s collaboration with GoRead.pk promotes storytelling and awareness among underserved communities and develops positive character traits in children. Through literature, children are inspired to embrace beneficial habits and empowered to play constructive roles in society and contribute to its development.