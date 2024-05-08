Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has reiterated that zero-tolerance policy will continue against overbilling. Presiding over a review meeting at the FIA Zonal Office in Lahore today, he directed to accelerate indiscriminate crackdowns to prevent overbilling and electricity theft. The Interior Minister said that actions will also be taken against officers, who would burden citizens through overbilling. He emphasized that negligence and failure of distribution companies (DISCOs) to serve citizens will not be acceptable at all. Mohsin Naqvi expressed the government’s resolve that provision of relief to electricity consumers in overbilling issue is top priority.