Pakistan witnesses 59% drop in furnace oil sale

The sale of furnace oil in the country witnessed a decline of 53% on an annual basis in the first 10 months of the ongoing fiscal year. According to the statistics provided by the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC), a total of 0.87 million tons of furnace oil was sold in the country during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, marking a significant decrease compared to the same period last fiscal year. During the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, the country had recorded sales of 1.87 million tons of furnace oil. In April 2024, the sale of furnace oil in the country stood at 0.03 million tons, reflecting a 53% decrease compared to April of the previous year. In April of the previous year, the country had witnessed sales of 0.07 million tons of furnace oil. A monthly basis comparison between March and April showed a 33% decrease in the sale of furnace oil in April. In March, the sale of furnace oil had amounted to 0.04 million tons, which declined to 0.03 million tons in April.