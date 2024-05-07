Hamas accepts Gaza truce proposal as Israel urges Rafah evacuation

Palestinians celebrate in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, after Hamas announced it accepted a truce proposal

Hamas on Monday said it had accepted a proposal for a truce in the seven-month-old war in Gaza, after Israel told Palestinians in Rafah to evacuate ahead of a long-threatened invasion of the city. The Hamas announcement brought cheering crowds onto the street amid tears of happiness, chants of “Allahu Akbar” (“God is greatest”) and celebratory shooting in the air.

There was no immediate official response from Israel, and its close ally the United States said it was “reviewing” Hamas’s response.

Hamas in a statement said that its leader Ismail Haniyeh had informed mediators Qatar and Egypt “of Hamas’s approval of their proposal regarding a ceasefire agreement”. A senior Hamas official said Israel must now decide whether it accepts or “obstructs” a truce in the Palestinian territory after seven months of war.

“The ball is now in the court of Israeli occupation, whether it will agree to the ceasefire agreement or obstruct it,” the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss the negotiations. Earlier Monday, Israel called on Palestinians to leave eastern Rafah, amid increasing global alarm about the consequences of an Israeli ground invasion of the southern Gaza city bordering Egypt.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, condemned the order and said it would be “impossible to carry out safely”. The evacuation call followed disagreement between Israel and Hamas over the Palestinian militant group’s demands to end the war, during weekend negotiations in Cairo. Egyptian state-linked media said the talks stalled after a rocket attack claimed by Hamas’s armed wing killed four Israeli soldiers on Sunday. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to send ground troops into Rafah regardless of any truce, defying international concerns.

‘Thousands’ leaving: Cairo’s foreign ministry warned in a statement of “grave humanitarian risks” for more than one million Gazans sheltering there and urged Israel to “exercise the utmost restraint”.

US President Joe Biden and Netanyahu spoke and Biden restated “his clear position” on Rafah, the White House said. It also said the Israeli premier “agreed to ensure the Kerem Shalom crossing is open for humanitarian assistance for those in need”. Israel closed the border crossing Sunday after four soldiers were killed there by rockets fired from the Rafah area. UN human rights chief Volker Turk in a statement called Israel’s evacuation order on Monday “inhumane” and “contrary to the basic principles of international humanitarian and human rights laws”. Gaza’s bloodiest-ever war began following Hamas’s unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures. Israel estimates that 128 of the 250 hostages abducted by militants on October 7 remain in Gaza, including 35 whom the military says are dead.