Nawaz likely to return as PML-N president on May 11

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif is all set to take the reins of the party as arrangements have been finalised in this regard.

The former three-time prime minister chaired a high-level meeting of the party at Model Town secretariat on Monday.

PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal gave a detailed briefing regarding party’s general council meeting scheduled for May 11. The meeting was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, law minister Azam Nazir Tarar and PML-N stalwarts Rana Sanaullah and Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to sources, Nawaz Sharif will be elected as PML-N president once again during the general council meeting while party’s veteran Kh Saad Rafique will become the secretary general.

A resolution would be moved in the meeting to elect Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president.