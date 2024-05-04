Interim provincial govts are to be blamed: Kakar

After ‘wheat import scandal’ opened a new pandora box prompting high-level probe, ex-caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar pinned the blame for importing the commodity on the then-interim provincial governments. In a statement, Anwaarul Haq Kakar ruled out his role in the prevailing crisis and stressed that “it’s not a job of a prime minister to oversee wheat production”. The former premier noted that only 3.4 million metric tonnes of the said crop was imported whereas the shortage was of 4 million metric tonnes. He alleged that the bureaucrats who created the artificial demand are still present in the provinces, holding them responsible for the current crisis. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formed a fact-finding committee to ascertain the irregularities in the wheat import last year despite a “bumper crop”, excessing the stock leaving Balochistan and Punjab governments unable to purchase the crop from the farmers.