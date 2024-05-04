PTA opposes blocking of 500,000 non-filers’ SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has opposed blocking of sim cards of over 500,000 tax non-filers.

In a letter to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), PTA stated that blocking these SIMs would not be in line with their system. PTA noted that a large number of women use mobile SIMs which are registered against men’s names. They stated that no restrictions are being imposed on the issuance of new SIMs to non-filers.

The telecommunication authority also questioned the procedure for restoring the SIM cards of those who come under the tax net. The authority clarified that they are not legally bound to block SIMs and blocking SIMs would also harm digitalization and the telecom economy. However, instead of such steps, PTA suggested FBR explore more options within the legal jurisdiction.

The PTA comments came after the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued an income tax general order on April 30, calling the authorities to block the SIM cards of more than 506,000 identified non-compliant taxpayers across the nation

According to the details, the FBR identified more than 506,000 individuals, eligible to file income tax returns but not included in the FBR Active Tax Payer List.

“Despite being eligible, these individuals have not fulfilled their tax obligations,” an FBR spokesperson stated.

The FBR initiated action against non-compliant taxpayers and warned the tax evaders that the SIM card can be blocked at any time if they fail to file their tax returns.