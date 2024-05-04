CM Punjab inaugurates Free Home Delivery of Medicines project

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated ‘Free Medicine Delivery Project’ for the people across Punjab. The Chief Minister reached the houses of patients by herself taking medicines.

She reached the house of a cardiac patient Rasoolan Bibi by passing through narrow streets of service quarters at Shaman Katchi Abadi.

Rasoolan Bibi turned emotional out of happiness on seeing CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The CM sat with the patient on her bed, inquired after her and prayed for her complete recovery of health.

Rassloan Bibi felt overjoyed and said that her daughter (CM) herself visited to bring her medicines.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif also went to the residence of a cardiac patient Munawar Malik at Shadman Katchi Abadi and presented medicines to him along with theTCS rider. She communicated with Munawar Malik and inquired after him. Munawar Malik while talking on the occasion thanked CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and said that now he will not have to face inconvenience in the hospitals.

The CM also inaugurated Sahulat Markaz in the Primary & Secondary Health Care department. She formally restarted the registration process of TB and Hepatitis patients.

She also inspected the Drug Testing Lab being established to check the quality of medicines. She visited chromatography, drug release lab,d rug sample receiving area and hepatitis reference/ public health lab.

She was given a briefing on the medicine home delivery program and was apprised about medicines packing up to their delivery process.

CM Maryam Naweaz Sharif also visited FM Sehat Zindagi and got her podcast recorded on FM sehat Zindagi.

She also laid the foundation stone of Primary & Secondary HealthCare Development Wing. She also inspected a van for the doctors in the Primary & Secondary HealthCare department.

The Chief Minister while addressing the ceremony said,”We have launched such a mega people welfare project in a short span of 8 weeks. May Allah Almighty reward Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif for launching medicines home delivery projects from 2013 to 2018 but the previous government unfortunately abolished this public welfare project. The ministers kept on receiving their salaries and deprived the poor man from getting medicines with the closure of this project. The Punjab government extended the scope of this project to all the cities of Punjab. Under the project, two lac patients will be delivered medicines at their doorstep. Two months’ medicines stock of Hepatitis, TB and cardiac patients will be delivered at the doorstep of patients and the patients will be delivered medicines again after undergoing check up. I am striving to serve the masses under the guidance of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. I want no one to remain deprived of treatment facility after 5 years in Punjab and the patients should not face any hassle in the hospitals.

32 field hospitals have been functionalized to provide treatment facilities to the people belonging to rural areas.

I witnessed during my Bahawalpur visit that women were waiting for their treatment in the field hospital. The Clinic On Wheel project will be launched soon.

We are establishing the first official state of the art cancer hospital in Lahore where patients will be provided free treatment of cancer disease.

I have directed the Health Minister to functionalize cancer hospital Outdoor wing. The previous government halted PML-N’s development projects.

I want state of the art health facility across Punjab after 5 years and every city should have cardiology, paediatrics and cancer treatment facilities.

Air ambulance project will be launched for the poor patients in coming few weeks. It is my dream that no patient wanders about in search of treatment and medicines.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif commended Health department officers including Secretary Health on the successful launching of the project.