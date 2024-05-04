PM Shehbaz to nominate Nawaz Sharif as PML-N president in key huddles

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was expected to nominate Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif as the party president in the key huddles, slated to happen next Saturday (May 11).

Sources divulged that the meetings of the party’s central executive committee and core committee had been convened on May 11.

The invitations for the forthcoming meetings had also been issued.

According to the sources, it had not decided yet to change any other organisational posts, with the expectation of the party president post.

Few days ago, former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said he personally urged Nawaz Sharif to resume his role as the party president. Separately, PML-N senior leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, saying, “Everyone wants former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to spearhead the party”.

“Now there is no constitutional obstacle for Nawaz Sharif to become the party president. Nawaz Sharif has been requested to take charge as the party president,” he said.