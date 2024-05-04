Hired gun’s chilling confession unveils systematic targeting of Lahore cops

Faizan Butt, the suspect behind the targeted killings of police officials in Lahore, has revealed chilling details during the ongoing investigation into the murders of three cops. According to his confession, Faizan was part of a social media network affiliated with a banned organization. He meticulously planned each attack, taking photographs of the targeted inspectors before carrying out the killings.

He admitted to sharing these images with the social media group, seeking permission to proceed with the murders. His messages, referring to the officers as “flowers,” were a sinister precursor to the acts of violence that followed. Once granted permission by the group, Faizan carried out the killings without hesitation.

Prior to the murder of Constable Ghulam Rasool in Taxali last week, Faizan Butt repeated this pattern, sending the officer’s photo to the same social media network, seeking approval for the heinous act.

In a confessional statement, Faizan disclosed his motive for the killings, citing his deep-seated resentment towards the police. He claimed they had falsely implicated him in a case, igniting a burning anger within him.

Furthermore, Faizan revealed his connections with Roof Gujjar, a member of the banned organization, who facilitated his release from jail with a significant sum of money. He alleged that he was then sent to the Kharasan region of Afghanistan, where he was instructed to carry out the targeted killings of six police officers.

During his time in Afghanistan, Faizan claimed to have met Asim, who assigned him the task and promised him employment opportunities after its completion. Faizan disclosed details of how he obtained the stolen motorcycle from Shadbagh Lahore and acquired the weapon from Dera. Authorities have confirmed Faizan’s links to the banned organization, stating that he was operating from Afghanistan. It was also revealed that Faizan had travelled to Afghanistan twice in connection with his criminal activities.

His modus operandi involved identifying unarmed police officers while riding a motorcycle, making them easy targets for his ruthless attacks.