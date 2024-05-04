FWO completes clearance operation on Karakoram Highway

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) has completed its clearance operation along the Karakoram Highway, restoring access to 56 critical points which were blocked by landslides. Heavy rains had prompted the closure of the highway at these junctures, causing significant inconvenience to commuters. Thousands stranded as landslides sever Karakoram Highway Landslides, along the Jaglot and Skardu Road sections had affected the traffic flow at 19 locations. The landslips on the Jaglot to Skardu Raver Tungash Road, impeded movement, with stones exceeding 106 meters in size obstructing the highway. The FWO mobilized a rapid response, employing 87 controlled blasts over three days to clear the debris and reopen the Karakoram highway, a vital artery. Their swift and coordinated efforts were pivotal in swiftly restoring connectivity, ensuring the resumption of essential travel and trade along this critical lifeline. A large number of vehicles and busses carrying thousands of passengers, including women and children werew stranded on both sides of these blockages. Stranded passengers are facing significant difficulties securing food and shelter due to the closure.