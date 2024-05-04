Pakistan & United States need to remove misperceptions: Sardar Masood Khan

“Pakistan seeks United States’ expertise and technology in agriculture modernization, hybrid seed development and climate smart crops and agriculture,” said Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Sardar Muhammad Masood Khan. “Pakistan and the United States have a longstanding cooperation in agriculture sector. Universities from the two countries are intertwined,” he said.

Ambassador Masood Khan made these remarks while talking to California’s Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis during their meeting at the latter’s residence in Los Angeles. Consul General of Pakistan in Los Angeles Asim Ali Khan was also present during the meeting.

The Ambassador is on a three-day visit to Los Angeles where he is meeting senior leadership of California, think-tank and media representatives and community leaders especially of Pak diaspora based in California. Talking to Lt. Governor Kounalakis, Masood Khan said that the two sides could also collaborate in IT and energy sectors.

He said that Pakistan was already connected with the Silicon Valley and many Pakistani-American and American firms were investing in Pakistan’s tech sector. “Similarly, there is huge potential of broadening the scope of cooperation in new energies and renewable energy sector,” he observed. Masood Khan said that Pakistani universities were intertwined with the United States. He pointed out that Agriculture University Faisalabad has a multifaceted cooperation with its U.S. partner university.

Appreciating her role in establishment of Punjab-California Sister State relationship, Masood Khan said that there was a need to take cooperation under Sister-State relationship to the next level for tapping full potential of the arrangement.

Lt. Governor appreciated Ambassador’s remarks and said that the United States has best technological and labour practices and she was focused on changing farming perception in the state. She offered her full support in cementing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and California in agriculture sector. Both also agreed to enhance cooperation in other sectors including IT and energy sectors.

Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis also offered help in placement of Pakistani film content on Netflix in order to promote cultural and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Renowned World Affairs Council of Orange County hosted luncheon in honor of the Ambassador Masood Khan where the Ambassador spoke to a large number of intellectuals, policy analysts and other area experts.

Masood Khan said that Pakistan did not want to choose between the United States and China. Instead, Pakistan could act as an economic bridge between the two countries. He said that there was a need to enhance understanding between Pakistan and United States and remove misperceptions. This, he said, could be done through robust people-to-people exchanges, students, and academics, lawmakers, government officials, traders and investors travelling to each other’s countries. He said that 64% of Pakistan’s population was below the age of 30. “It’s a big cohort. With over 300 universities in the country, we are investing in education for our youth to equip them with skills that will ultimately contribute to the economy of Pakistan,” he said. He said that California has a sizeable Pakistani American community and we connect with California in so many ways.

Underscoring the importance of Pak-US relations, the Ambassador recounted cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education, agriculture, and manufacturing industry since the independence of Pakistan. He said that Pakistan’s tech exports to the United States reached $1.4 billion last year showing an increased bond between Pakistan and the United States in the tech sector.

Masood Khan highlighted that venture capital firms from Silicon Valley were investing heavily in Pakistan. “This existing infrastructure must be optimized and it must act as a catalyst for investments between Pakistan and the United States,” he emphasized. Ambassador Masood Khan also highlighted various initiatives being taken for women’s empowerment with the help of the United States Bureau of Education and Cultural Affairs and the US-Pakistan Business Council by giving priority to education with the United States, allocating $19 Million to streamline Pakistan’s higher education system.

Later, Masood Khan visited Dorsey and Whitney LLP and received briefing on firm’s international practice. The Ambassador also visited SpaceX Headquarters in California and the Starlink facility. He was briefed about the Starlink’s global operations and toured its manufacturing facility.

Ambassador Masood Khan lauded Space X spirit of innovation and technological advancement. Masood Khan also held meetings with a diverse group of officials, elected representatives, and mayors from the State of California having productive discussions in furthering cooperation between Pakistan and California.