Sindh launches bus and train tours for historical sites

The Sindh government has announced the launch of new bus and train services to promote culture and tourism in the province. Sindh Minister of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities and Archives Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah stated that these initiatives are part of the government’s efforts to promote cultural heritage and tourism in Sindh. He believes that these services will provide citizens with an opportunity to explore the rich history and natural beauty of the province. The train service will run from Karachi to Parche-Ji-Veri, passing through Hyderabad. Parche-Ji-Veri is known for its stunning sunset views. The train will depart from Karachi every Saturday and return on Sunday. The train services will allow citizens to visit historical sites and enjoy the scenic beauty of Sindh. The government is currently discussing the affordability of fares for passengers with Pakistan Railways. He stated the train will return on Sunday, which is under discussion with Pakistan Railways. A bus service will be launched in Karachi, taking passengers on a tour of the city’s historical landmarks, including the zoo. This initiative aims to provide entertainment options for those who cannot afford to travel to Naran Kaghan during the summer holidays.