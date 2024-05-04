10 injured in clash over making video of bride

The wedding ceremony turned into battlefield when relatives clashed over issue of making video of the bride, leaving several injured here on Saturday. The incident took place in Sourajabad Mohallah of Dadu where dispute emerged over making video of bride at time of her departure. The relatives of bride and bridegroom openly used batons, fists and kicks against each other. The clash resulted in injuries to 10 people from both sides. The injured were shifted to hospital and police registering a case into the incident started investigations.