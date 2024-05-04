Erik ten Hag knows Manchester United need European qualification

Erik ten Hag stressed the importance of Europa League qualification after Manchester United saw their Champions League ambitions ended with four matches to spare.

Last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Burnley helped put a top-four finish beyond them before faint hopes of sneaking into Europe’s top competition through fifth were extinguished on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund’s semi-final first leg win against Paris St Germain meant England could no longer secure an extra Champions League spot, while United could still yet miss out on continental football entirely.

That is not something under-fire Ten Hag is even entertaining, with his focus on securing a Europa League place by finishing in the top six or winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City.

“Of course it’s important but we have two opportunities,” Ten Hag said ahead of his injury-hit side’s trip to Crystal Palace on Monday. “There is one in the league and one in the FA Cup final.”

Asked about the difference qualifying for Europa League compared to the Conference League would make, the United boss said: “Definitely, it will have an impact on the budget.

“But I’m sure Manchester United is a very attractive team and club to play for, so many players will be very pleased and very happy to play for Manchester United, I’m sure.”

A summer of change lies ahead at Old Trafford as Ineos try to take United back to the top.

Whether Ten Hag is there to lead the side forward remains to be seen, but he believes a better foundation than some portray is in place heading into the summer transfer window. “We know we are still below the levels from the expectations that Manchester United has, so we have to catch up,” he said. “I’m now going into my fifth window. I think two windows were quite OK, two we missed and we have to make new improvements this summer.