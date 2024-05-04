Man City boss Guardiola tips England for Euro success

England can win this year’s European Championship and put an end to their series of near misses in major competitions, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said. Under Gareth Southgate, England reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup, as well as making it to the Euro 2020 final, where they lost to Italy. Guardiola said England’s performances mirrored Manchester City’s showings in the Champions League, which they won for the first time last season after years of close misses. “The national team? Really good. But it’s not just the talent of the strikers, it’s the whole package, the whole group. Gareth knows perfectly what he has to do,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of his side’s Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. “I have the feeling, everyone has the feeling, that the England national team, in the last events, the World Cup and European Championships, they made steps. They are on the verge, they are really close. They lost a final and got to a semi-final.