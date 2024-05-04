Ajoka presents ‘Dara’ after a mesmerising performance of ‘Bullah’

Ajoka’s 40th Theatre Festival entered its second day with a powerful and spiritually uplifting performance of its iconic play “Bullah” before a wildly enthusiastic jam-packed audience at Alhamra Hall 2.

The festival is being held in collaboration with Lahore Arts Council, to celebrate Ajoka Theatre’s 40th anniversary. Shahid Nadeem’s Bulha, being continuously performed since 2001, achieving a cult status, and has been performed all over the world including India, Iran, UK and Demark to great critical acclaim. The play is based on historical records and Bulleh Shah’s own poetry, reinforced by live qawwali singing. Bulleh Shah and Qasur’s clergy refusing to allow him burial in the city graveyard. The story of the great Sufi poet is then related in flash-backs highlighting his relationship with his Sufi master Shah Inayat and dancing girl-turned follower Muradi. A dramatic sequence in the play is Bulleh Shah’s encounter with the fierce Sikh warlord Banda Singh Beragi and a debate on whether tyranny should be fought with violent means or through a message of peace and love. The play was repeated applauded by an appreciative audience and received standing ovation at the end.

The role of Bulleh Shah was played by veteran Ajoka actor Naseem Abbas while Rai Kamran played Shah Inayat.

TV and stage actor Usman Raaj and Muzammil Shabbir played the religious judges. Kanwal Khan was impressive as Muradi Begum and Kamran Mujahid and Mohammad Qaiser effectively portrayed Bulleh Shah’s devotees and narrators, Sona and Chandi. The play was directed by Ajoka founder (late) Madeeha Gauhar. The qawalis were specially composed by the famous composer (late) Mian Sheharyar and were sung by Khawar Ali party and Kanwal Christopher. Set and lights were ably handled by Nadeem Mir while Ajoka veteran Sohail Warrach was the production manager.

Ajoka will present its international masterpiece “Dara” on 5-6 May at Alhamra Hall 2. The play has been widely performed in Pakistan, India and USA. The prestigious National Theatre, London adapted and produced “Dara” in 2015 for three months to packed audience and got rave reviews by the London critics. The Daily Telegraph critic Peter Tatchel called it “a play for the moment and for the Century”. Dara has been written and directed by Shahid Nadeem and the cast includes well-known actors such as Naseem Abbas, Usman Raaj, Kamran Mujahid, Uzma Hassan, Eva Majid and Usman Zia. Entry to the play is free and on first come first served basis.