Shahrukh Khan gives major update on his next project

Bollywood megastar Shahrukh Khan shared a major update regarding the filming schedule of his next film ‘King’.

Giving back-to-back three blockbusters, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in his comeback year 2023, superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently taking a much-deserved break from films and shoots, spending all his time in supporting his KKR boys in the ongoing IPL matches. In a new interview with a local sports channel, Khan said, “I just felt ki main thoda rest kar sakta hoon (I can take some rest). Teen filmein kar chuka hoon (I have done three films), it took a lot of physical work also. So I said maybe I’ll take some time off.”

“I told the whole team ki, main matches ko aaunga. Main khushi se aata hoon (I’ll come to all the matches. It makes me happy to be here),” added the ‘Jawan’ star.

Khan also hinted, “Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi (I’ll shoot my next around August or July, we’ll start planning in June).”

Notably, Shahrukh Khan will be next sharing the screen with his only daughter Suhana in the film titled ‘King’. He will play the character of a don in the Sujoy Ghosh directorial, produced by his wife Gauri Khan and Siddharth Anand.