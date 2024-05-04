Dua Lipa makes shock admission about 2019 Grammy win

Dua Lipa recently made a shock admission about facing negative criticism. The Houdini hitmaker recently sat down for a candid chat on the latest episode of Apple Music 1, hosted by Zane Lowe.

During this chat, the 28-year-old songstress weighed in on her 2019 Grammy win for best new artist.

Opening up how she received hate after her score, Dua revealed, “There was people online being like, ‘She’s not deserving of it. She’s got no stage presence. She can’t do this. She’s not well- equipped to, she’s not even … She won’t be here next year.'”

She also addressed, “There was a lot of that. That fuelled me in a way.”

Dua also shared that at the beginning of her career this was not the case as she remarked, “There can be a moment where people really love you and you feel so supported and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is great.'”

“Especially in the beginning. I was doing interviews and people were like, ‘How do you deal with hate?’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t get any hate. It’s great.’ And then that changed really quickly,” continued.

However, she admitted that she never “use criticism as this revenge.”