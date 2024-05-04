Names finalised for Balochistan, Punjab, KP governors

In a significant development, the appointments of new governors for Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan have been confirmed following a high-level meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Under an agreement reached between the ruling PML-N and PPP, Sardar Salim Haider has been selected as the governor of Punjab, Faisal Karim Kundi for Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and Jaffar Khan Mandokhel for Balochistan.

According to reports, these appointments were finalised subsequent to a meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbazf, where discussions primarily revolved around the gubernatorial positions in Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz hosted a luncheon for Bilawal, fostering an environment conducive to deliberations on the current political landscape of Pakistan and the crucial task of appointing governors. Bilawal proposed various names for the governorships, which were ultimately endorsed by the prime minister.