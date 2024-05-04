National food security secy made OSD amid wheat import scandal

Amid wheat import and expensive fertiliser procurement scandals during the caretaker government’s tenure, the government has removed Muhammad Asif from the post of national food security additional secretary.

Fakhar Alam, a grade-22 officer waiting for his posting in the Establishment Division was appointed the new national food security secretary. The previous secretary was demoted to the rank of an officer on special duty (OSD).

The reshuffle was made as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday formed an inquiry committee, headed by the Cabinet Division secretary, in connection with the import of wheat into the country.