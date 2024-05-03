Al-Khidmat Foundation, Jordan Hashemite Charity sign MoU

An agreement was reached between Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan and Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to work together in the field of public welfare, including the delivery of goods from Jordan to Gaza. In this regard, Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdul Shakoor and National Director of Al-Khidmat Agosh Air Marshal (R) Arshad Malik met with the delegation of Jordanian charity organization Hashemite Foundation in which Vice President of Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan Muhammad Abdul Shakoor and Jordan Hashemite Charity. Secretary General of the organization Dr. Hussain Al Shabli signed the memorandum of understanding.

Honorable Mohammad Ajamal Iqbal, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan was also present on this occasion. Al-Khidmat Foundation Pakistan’s Vice-President Mohammad Abdul Shukur, explaining the details of the agreement, said that an agreement has been signed for mutual cooperation in the field of public welfare and to coordinate the system of aid activities in Gaza. Earlier, supplies from Pakistan were only reaching Gaza via the Rafah Crossing in Egypt, but as a result of UN and international pressure, Israel has agreed to adopt a new route for the delivery of aid supplies, which will reduce congestion at the Rafah Crossing.

Along with this, other administrative matters will also improve. Under the Al-Khidmat Foundation, the relief goods arriving in Jordan from Pakistan will reach the victims of the Shiloon Crossing in Israel in Gaza. The Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization will deliver the aid as well as reporting in cooperation with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees.

Muhammad Abd al-Shokur said that after arriving in Jordan from Pakistan, the relief goods will reach Gaza in 24 hours and today the first truck containing food and medicine has been sent to Gaza. Honorable Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, the Pakistani ambassador posted in Jordan, appreciated the efforts of Al-Khidmat Foundation for the people of Gaza and assured all possible cooperation regarding the delivery of relief goods to Jordan. Later, the delegation of Al-Khidmat Foundation visited Jordan. He also visited the warehouse of the Hashemite Charity Organization, where the secretary general of the organization, Dr. Hussain Al Shabli, gave him a briefing regarding the ongoing aid activities in Gaza.