Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages become partners

Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages have formalized a strategic partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony on a momentous occasion marked by collaboration and commitment. The MOU signing took place during the Rotary International District HOPECON conference 2024 at Movenpick Hotel Karachi on April 27th. Through this partnership, Sehat Kahani and Rotary Pakistan Smart Villages aim to establish five clinics in Interior Sindh, catering mostly to individuals from very low-income Hindu communities, thereby addressing healthcare disparities and realizing the vision of creating smart villages in the region.

Commenting on the development, the CEO and Co-founder of Sehat Kahani, Dr. Sara Saeed Khurram, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Through this collaboration, we are reinforcing our commitment to democratizing healthcare access for all, regardless of their geographic location. By leveraging innovative clinical solutions, we aspire to revolutionize primary healthcare delivery in Pakistan.”

Furthermore, the COO and Co-founder of Sehat Kahani, Dr. Iffat Zafar Aga, emphasized the transformative potential of this partnership, saying, “Our e-clinics, specially tailored for low-income areas, have already begun to bridge the gap of healthcare inaccessibility. With Rotary Pakistan’s support, we are poised to extend our reach and impact, ensuring that no individual is left behind in receiving quality medical care.”

Rotary International Director Faiz Kidwai expressed his optimism about the collaboration, stating, “By focusing on sustainable loving which besides shelter also includes agriculture, cattle farming, articrafts, renewable energy, waste management, water conservation, E-learning, and increased healthcare access, Rotary is empowering rural communities with a focus on girls to mitigate their issues.”

District Governor Hanif Khan assured his district’s total support and engagement of various Rotary clubs in the region.