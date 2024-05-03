CM Murad blames PTI-led govt for ‘targeting’ journalists

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah blamed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder-led government on Friday for “targeting” the journalists. Expressing his thoughts in line with Press Freedom Day, CM Murad hailed the Sindh government for “ensuring the rights” of journalists. “Press freedom hinges on social responsibility,” he said. He maintained: “The quality of responsible journalism is to remain within social boundaries. Anti-democratic forces are looking to contain the media.”. CM Murad said, “The freedom of expression reflects the collective consciousness of every society.”. “I would like to commend the services rendered by the media on the occasion of Press Freedom Day,” he added. Few days back, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and CM Murad discussed the development projects. According to the details, the premier held a meeting with CM Murad in Karachi. On this occasion, CM Murad discussed the non-return of the funds after direct deductions. CM Murad underlined the problems faced by Sindh. The premier is assured to address the myriad problems through collaborative efforts.