Bitcoin crosses $61,000 mark as market remains bullish

The cryptocurrency market remained bullish for the second session in a row on Friday, with the market capitalization gaining 3.8 percent to reach $2.4 trillion. As of 1335 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, jumped to $61,401 with an increase of 4.9 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $1.209 trillion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 4.2 percent down in the past seven days. Similarly, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, gained 2.7 percent to reach $3,057. With this increase in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $367.4 billion. ETH has shed 2.3 percent of its value during the last seven days. On the other hand, Binance Coin (BNB) price increased by 3.5 percent to reach $577. The market capitalization of BNB has reached $88.9 billion with this increase. BNB has shed 4.1 percent of its value during the last seven days. Meanwhile, the Solana price went up by 4.7 percent to reach $143. With this increase in price, its market capitalization has reached $63.8 billion.