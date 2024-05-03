Sebastian Munoz shoots 6-under 65 to lead LIV Singapore after the first round

Sebastian Munoz of Colombia shot a 6-under 65 on Friday to lead after the first round of the LIV Golf tournament in Singapore. Six players were a shot back after rounds of 66 at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore – Thomas Pieters, Brooks Koepka, Cameron Tringale, Abraham Ancer, Martin Kaymer and Kevin Na.

Koepka, who started on the third hole in the shotgun-style format, birded five of his first seven holes in usual steamy conditions in Singapore. After being asked if he played better in warm-weather climates – he has won twice in Saudi Arabia in 2022 and 2023 at Royal Greens Golf Club in Jeddah – Koepka said “I really don’t care where it is, as long as I win.”